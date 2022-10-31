Investors must take note of Gray Television Inc.’s (GTN) performance last week, which was -5.09%.

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) stock priced at $14.31, up 3.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.77 and dropped to $14.16 before settling in for the closing price of $14.25. GTN’s price has ranged from $13.67 to $25.24 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 24.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -89.20%. With a float of $75.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.00 million.

In an organization with 8608 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.24, operating margin of +20.60, and the pretax margin is +6.96.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Gray Television Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 4,591. In this transaction Director of this company bought 290 shares at a rate of $15.83, taking the stock ownership to the 1,692,844 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 290 for $15.83, making the entire transaction worth $4,591. This insider now owns 1,692,844 shares in total.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.73 while generating a return on equity of 3.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.90% during the next five years compared to -14.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gray Television Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Gray Television Inc.’s (GTN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.37. However, in the short run, Gray Television Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.95. Second resistance stands at $15.16. The third major resistance level sits at $15.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.94. The third support level lies at $13.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.32 billion, the company has a total of 93,094K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,413 M while annual income is 90,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 868,000 K while its latest quarter income was 99,000 K.