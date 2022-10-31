Investors must take note of Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) performance last week, which was -0.76%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $5.02, up 2.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.29 and dropped to $5.02 before settling in for the closing price of $5.05. Over the past 52 weeks, TV has traded in a range of $5.05-$11.90.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 1.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 578.90%. With a float of $363.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $564.91 million.

In an organization with 37463 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 27.70%, while institutional ownership is 42.00%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 578.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.27 million. That was better than the volume of 1.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) raw stochastic average was set at 3.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.52. However, in the short run, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.32. Second resistance stands at $5.44. The third major resistance level sits at $5.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.90. The third support level lies at $4.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.88 billion has total of 559,240K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,104 M in contrast with the sum of 298,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 924,820 K and last quarter income was 156,700 K.