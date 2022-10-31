Investors must take note of Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) performance last week, which was -5.88%.

On October 28, 2022, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) opened at $0.23, lower -2.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2385 and dropped to $0.215 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Price fluctuations for GFAI have ranged from $0.22 to $4.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -72.20% at the time writing. With a float of $12.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1705 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.98, operating margin of -10.54, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 37.11%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -15.59 while generating a return on equity of -250.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Looking closely at Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2678, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5618. However, in the short run, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2378. Second resistance stands at $0.2499. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2613. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2143, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2029. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1908.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

There are currently 41,379K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 35,150 K according to its annual income of -5,480 K.