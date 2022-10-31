Investors must take note of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s (SUNL) performance last week, which was 6.60%.

October 28, 2022, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) trading session started at the price of $1.04, that was 7.62% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. A 52-week range for SUNL has been $0.96 – $6.36.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -328.70%. With a float of $66.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.64 million.

In an organization with 214 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.27, operating margin of -27.94, and the pretax margin is -213.06.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 78.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 41,800. In this transaction Executive VP & COO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.18, taking the stock ownership to the 83,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 for $4.31, making the entire transaction worth $86,200. This insider now owns 615,000 shares in total.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -133.72 while generating a return on equity of -35.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -328.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.6 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s (SUNL) raw stochastic average was set at 4.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 167.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1942, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4692. However, in the short run, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1767. Second resistance stands at $1.2233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9833. The third support level lies at $0.9367 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Key Stats

There are 130,897K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 137.40 million. As of now, sales total 114,740 K while income totals -153,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 29,590 K while its last quarter net income were 4,120 K.