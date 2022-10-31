Investors must take note of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s (VIST) performance last week, which was 1.19%.

On October 28, 2022, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) opened at $13.06, lower -3.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.25 and dropped to $12.50 before settling in for the closing price of $13.17. Price fluctuations for VIST have ranged from $4.80 to $13.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 453.70% at the time writing. With a float of $83.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.31 million.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is 3.93%, while institutional ownership is 26.31%.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 453.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Looking closely at Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST), its last 5-days average volume was 0.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s (VIST) raw stochastic average was set at 85.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.59. However, in the short run, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.16. Second resistance stands at $13.58. The third major resistance level sits at $13.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.66.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Key Stats

There are currently 86,363K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 652,190 K according to its annual income of 50,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 294,290 K and its income totaled 101,840 K.