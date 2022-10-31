Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) volume exceeds 0.52 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.20, plunging -3.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.73 and dropped to $10.20 before settling in for the closing price of $11.07. Within the past 52 weeks, KRNY’s price has moved between $10.05 and $13.89.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 10.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.10%. With a float of $60.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 596 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kearny Financial Corp. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 76.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 30,024. In this transaction EVP and CCO of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $12.01, taking the stock ownership to the 55,392 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s Director bought 8,000 for $11.90, making the entire transaction worth $95,200. This insider now owns 284,487 shares in total.

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +28.12 while generating a return on equity of 6.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 34.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.33 million, its volume of 0.3 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Kearny Financial Corp.’s (KRNY) raw stochastic average was set at 25.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.87 in the near term. At $11.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.81.

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 754.76 million based on 68,180K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 240,210 K and income totals 67,550 K. The company made 61,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.