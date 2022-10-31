Kellogg Company (K) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,864 M

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) stock priced at $75.49, up 2.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.99 and dropped to $75.175 before settling in for the closing price of $75.27. K’s price has ranged from $59.54 to $76.99 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 1.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.40%. With a float of $315.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $339.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 31000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.68, operating margin of +11.85, and the pretax margin is +13.86.

Kellogg Company (K) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Kellogg Company is 16.60%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 7,207,220. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $72.07, taking the stock ownership to the 56,331,838 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 for $70.30, making the entire transaction worth $7,029,760. This insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in total.

Kellogg Company (K) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.49 while generating a return on equity of 43.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.30% during the next five years compared to 17.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kellogg Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kellogg Company (K)

The latest stats from [Kellogg Company, K] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.12 million was inferior to 2.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Kellogg Company’s (K) raw stochastic average was set at 98.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 18.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $78.13. The third major resistance level sits at $79.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.83.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.60 billion, the company has a total of 340,113K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,181 M while annual income is 1,488 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,864 M while its latest quarter income was 326,000 K.