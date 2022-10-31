Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) soared 3.78 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) stock priced at $38.34, up 3.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.73 and dropped to $38.34 before settling in for the closing price of $38.11. KDP’s price has ranged from $33.35 to $41.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 14.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 58.30%. With a float of $853.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.42 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 27500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.40, operating margin of +22.61, and the pretax margin is +22.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 54.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 3,533,883. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 92,948 shares at a rate of $38.02, taking the stock ownership to the 3,978,186 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 12, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 2,700 for $38.00, making the entire transaction worth $102,600. This insider now owns 4,071,134 shares in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.92 while generating a return on equity of 8.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -19.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) saw its 5-day average volume 7.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) raw stochastic average was set at 77.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.07 in the near term. At $40.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.29.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 53.97 billion, the company has a total of 1,416,070K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,683 M while annual income is 2,146 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,554 M while its latest quarter income was 218,000 K.