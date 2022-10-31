Last month’s performance of 12.27% for Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) is certainly impressive

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.73, soaring 14.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.90 and dropped to $9.6119 before settling in for the closing price of $9.21. Within the past 52 weeks, ZYXI’s price has moved between $4.97 and $14.09.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 57.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 84.80%. With a float of $21.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 774 workers is very important to gauge.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Zynex Inc. is 39.40%, while institutional ownership is 30.20%.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Trading Performance Indicators

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

The latest stats from [Zynex Inc., ZYXI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.22 million was inferior to 0.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Zynex Inc.’s (ZYXI) raw stochastic average was set at 91.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.63. The third major resistance level sits at $12.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.06. The third support level lies at $8.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 353.68 million based on 38,407K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 130,300 K and income totals 17,100 K. The company made 36,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,350 K in sales during its previous quarter.