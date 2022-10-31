Last month’s performance of -15.49% for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is certainly impressive

On October 28, 2022, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) opened at $42.20, higher 5.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.22 and dropped to $41.83 before settling in for the closing price of $42.52. Price fluctuations for THC have ranged from $36.69 to $92.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -0.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 124.40% at the time writing. With a float of $106.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 76836 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.59, operating margin of +11.38, and the pretax margin is +9.69.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 473,770. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 11,000 shares at a rate of $43.07, taking the stock ownership to the 392,815 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director sold 36,766 for $65.56, making the entire transaction worth $2,410,448. This insider now owns 48,798 shares in total.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.81) by $0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +4.70 while generating a return on equity of 173.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.81% during the next five years compared to 45.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) saw its 5-day average volume 4.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.55.

During the past 100 days, Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s (THC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 163.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.09 in the near term. At $47.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.57. The third support level lies at $39.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Key Stats

There are currently 107,889K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,485 M according to its annual income of 914,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,801 M and its income totaled 131,000 K.