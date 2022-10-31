Last month’s performance of 23.30% for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is certainly impressive

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $7.95, down -3.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.98 and dropped to $7.52 before settling in for the closing price of $7.91. Over the past 52 weeks, CPG has traded in a range of $4.06-$10.96.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 5.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 186.40%. With a float of $554.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $563.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 748 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.26, operating margin of +40.44, and the pretax margin is +111.82.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Crescent Point Energy Corp. is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 42.65%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.4) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +83.55 while generating a return on equity of 57.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 186.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s (CPG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) saw its 5-day average volume 17.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 11.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s (CPG) raw stochastic average was set at 38.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.89 in the near term. At $8.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.25. The third support level lies at $6.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.98 billion has total of 561,236K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,258 M in contrast with the sum of 1,886 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 885,920 K and last quarter income was 259,600 K.