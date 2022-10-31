Last month’s performance of -4.16% for MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) is certainly impressive

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $30.42, up 5.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.34 and dropped to $30.18 before settling in for the closing price of $30.27. Over the past 52 weeks, MXL has traded in a range of $29.27-$77.89.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 18.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 139.10%. With a float of $72.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.44 million.

In an organization with 1503 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.91, operating margin of +7.56, and the pretax margin is +5.36.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of MaxLinear Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 827,353. In this transaction VP/GM, Broadband Group of this company sold 15,704 shares at a rate of $52.68, taking the stock ownership to the 69,982 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s VP/GM, Broadband Group sold 16,000 for $56.13, making the entire transaction worth $898,054. This insider now owns 85,686 shares in total.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.01) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +4.70 while generating a return on equity of 9.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.68% during the next five years compared to -10.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MaxLinear Inc.’s (MXL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MaxLinear Inc. (MXL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.96 million. That was better than the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, MaxLinear Inc.’s (MXL) raw stochastic average was set at 18.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.18. However, in the short run, MaxLinear Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.71. Second resistance stands at $33.61. The third major resistance level sits at $34.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.29. The third support level lies at $28.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.38 billion has total of 78,334K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 892,400 K in contrast with the sum of 41,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 280,010 K and last quarter income was 31,970 K.