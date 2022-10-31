Last month’s performance of -65.62% for Sientra Inc. (SIEN) is certainly impressive

On October 28, 2022, Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) opened at $0.21, lower -0.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.225 and dropped to $0.1963 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Price fluctuations for SIEN have ranged from $0.20 to $6.14 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 31.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.00% at the time writing. With a float of $100.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.72 million.

In an organization with 319 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.95, operating margin of -57.54, and the pretax margin is -77.46.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sientra Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 445,084. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 78,498 shares at a rate of $5.67, taking the stock ownership to the 427,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 6,087 for $5.67, making the entire transaction worth $34,513. This insider now owns 146,720 shares in total.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -77.49 while generating a return on equity of -310.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sientra Inc. (SIEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sientra Inc. (SIEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.58 million. That was better than the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Sientra Inc.’s (SIEN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 210.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 159.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5949, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4483. However, in the short run, Sientra Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2243. Second resistance stands at $0.2390. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2530. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1956, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1816. The third support level lies at $0.1669 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) Key Stats

There are currently 65,950K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,680 K according to its annual income of -62,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 21,510 K and its income totaled -18,300 K.