Last month’s performance of 79.04% for FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) stock priced at $0.3523, down -22.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3652 and dropped to $0.2406 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. FNHC’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $2.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -4.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.50%. With a float of $14.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 341 employees.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of FedNat Holding Company is 19.60%, while institutional ownership is 26.20%.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.65 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -41.99 while generating a return on equity of -94.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -5.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are FedNat Holding Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.32

Technical Analysis of FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) saw its 5-day average volume 3.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, FedNat Holding Company’s (FNHC) raw stochastic average was set at 18.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 530.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 349.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3556, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6744. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3529 in the near term. At $0.4214, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4775. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2283, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1722. The third support level lies at $0.1037 if the price breaches the second support level.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.39 million, the company has a total of 17,519K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 245,550 K while annual income is -103,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,235 K while its latest quarter income was -43,914 K.