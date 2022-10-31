Last month’s performance of 8.72% for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is certainly impressive

On October 28, 2022, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) opened at $104.08, higher 1.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.09 and dropped to $103.525 before settling in for the closing price of $104.44. Price fluctuations for DIS have ranged from $90.23 to $179.25 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 3.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 170.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.82 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.82 billion.

In an organization with 190000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.61, operating margin of +5.55, and the pretax margin is +3.80.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Walt Disney Company is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 63.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 357,090. In this transaction EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $119.03, taking the stock ownership to the 28,624 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax sold 226 for $132.50, making the entire transaction worth $29,945. This insider now owns 27,003 shares in total.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.1) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.00 while generating a return on equity of 2.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.74% during the next five years compared to -28.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Walt Disney Company (DIS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 156.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.21 million. That was inferior than the volume of 11.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.30.

During the past 100 days, The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) raw stochastic average was set at 43.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.13. However, in the short run, The Walt Disney Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $106.85. Second resistance stands at $107.75. The third major resistance level sits at $109.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.62. The third support level lies at $101.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Key Stats

There are currently 1,823,058K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 190.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 67,418 M according to its annual income of 1,995 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 21,504 M and its income totaled 1,409 M.