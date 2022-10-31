Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) to new highs

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.15, plunging -2.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.16 and dropped to $0.15 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Within the past 52 weeks, CEI’s price has moved between $0.15 and $1.98.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -40.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.10%. With a float of $452.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 159.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Looking closely at Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI), its last 5-days average volume was 29.2 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 38.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2452, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5313. However, in the short run, Camber Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1541. Second resistance stands at $0.1568. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1586. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1496, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1478. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1451.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 79.71 million based on 509,431K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 140 K and income totals -68,160 K. The company made 170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.