Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) to new highs

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $37.73, soaring 3.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.23 and dropped to $37.61 before settling in for the closing price of $37.74. Within the past 52 weeks, AQUA’s price has moved between $30.44 and $49.38.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 5.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -56.00%. With a float of $120.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.55, operating margin of +7.38, and the pretax margin is +4.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Pollution & Treatment Controls industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 3,950,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 87,641 shares at a rate of $45.08, taking the stock ownership to the 23,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director sold 37,359 for $45.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,681,402. This insider now owns 23,765 shares in total.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.52 while generating a return on equity of 9.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.14% during the next five years compared to 32.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Trading Performance Indicators

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

Looking closely at Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s (AQUA) raw stochastic average was set at 84.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.40. However, in the short run, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.75. Second resistance stands at $40.30. The third major resistance level sits at $41.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.51.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.58 billion based on 121,487K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,464 M and income totals 51,480 K. The company made 439,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 17,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.