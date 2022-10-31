Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing International Paper Company (IP) to new highs

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $33.00, up 2.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.88 and dropped to $32.88 before settling in for the closing price of $32.99. Over the past 52 weeks, IP has traded in a range of $30.69-$50.65.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 391.90%. With a float of $360.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $367.60 million.

The firm has a total of 38200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

International Paper Company (IP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of International Paper Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 167,270,478. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 4,614,358 shares at a rate of $36.25, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s Vice President & Controller sold 2,155 for $44.69, making the entire transaction worth $96,307. This insider now owns 5,351 shares in total.

International Paper Company (IP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.08) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 391.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.20% during the next five years compared to 8.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at International Paper Company’s (IP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Paper Company (IP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [International Paper Company, IP], we can find that recorded value of 4.23 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, International Paper Company’s (IP) raw stochastic average was set at 18.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.53. The third major resistance level sits at $35.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.17.

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.94 billion has total of 362,017K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,363 M in contrast with the sum of 1,752 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,389 M and last quarter income was 511,000 K.