Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Trimble Inc. (TRMB) to new highs

On October 28, 2022, Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) opened at $58.38, higher 3.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.42 and dropped to $58.26 before settling in for the closing price of $58.24. Price fluctuations for TRMB have ranged from $49.99 to $91.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.40% at the time writing. With a float of $246.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $249.20 million.

The firm has a total of 11931 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.51, operating margin of +15.98, and the pretax margin is +15.70.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Trimble Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 96.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 285,204. In this transaction SVP & Sector Head of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $71.30, taking the stock ownership to the 38,136 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 5,412 for $71.53, making the entire transaction worth $387,131. This insider now owns 65,132 shares in total.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.67) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +13.47 while generating a return on equity of 13.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 30.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Trimble Inc. (TRMB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trimble Inc. (TRMB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Trimble Inc., TRMB], we can find that recorded value of 0.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Trimble Inc.’s (TRMB) raw stochastic average was set at 46.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.80. The third major resistance level sits at $63.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $56.70.

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) Key Stats

There are currently 247,657K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,659 M according to its annual income of 492,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 941,200 K and its income totaled 168,000 K.