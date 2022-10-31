Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

October 28, 2022, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) trading session started at the price of $15.12, that was 0.60% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.31 and dropped to $14.81 before settling in for the closing price of $15.12. A 52-week range for LEVI has been $13.57 – $28.62.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 4.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 522.10%. With a float of $93.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $397.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.57, operating margin of +12.03, and the pretax margin is +10.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Levi Strauss & Co. stocks. The insider ownership of Levi Strauss & Co. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 168,576. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 11,276 shares at a rate of $14.95, taking the stock ownership to the 148,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 12,365 for $17.57, making the entire transaction worth $217,253. This insider now owns 148,299 shares in total.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +9.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 522.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.30% during the next five years compared to 12.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 174.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) raw stochastic average was set at 23.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.41 in the near term. At $15.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.41.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Key Stats

There are 394,393K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.96 billion. As of now, sales total 5,764 M while income totals 553,540 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,517 M while its last quarter net income were 172,960 K.