Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) with a beta value of 2.00 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) stock priced at $7.55, up 10.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.37 and dropped to $7.32 before settling in for the closing price of $7.48. LWLG’s price has ranged from $5.39 to $20.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -142.20%. With a float of $111.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.59 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.47%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 12, was worth 9,985. In this transaction Chief Exec. Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $9.98, taking the stock ownership to the 63,643 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 14, when Company’s Director sold 35,121 for $10.33, making the entire transaction worth $362,870. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -120.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -142.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lightwave Logic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 35.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.09 million, its volume of 0.72 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 40.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.65 in the near term. At $9.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.55.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 838.39 million, the company has a total of 111,605K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -18,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,803 K.