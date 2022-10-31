Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) kicked off at the price of $0.17: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $0.17, down -2.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.17 and dropped to $0.1583 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Over the past 52 weeks, LKCO has traded in a range of $0.15-$1.30.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 284.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.40%. With a float of $360.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 180 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -43.86, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.84 million, its volume of 1.29 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1919, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4032. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1710 in the near term. At $0.1764, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1827. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1593, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1530. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1476.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 67.98 million has total of 401,042K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 145,070 K in contrast with the sum of -68,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,331 K and last quarter income was 3,125 K.