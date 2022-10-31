Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 36.17% last month.

On October 28, 2022, Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) opened at $16.82, higher 5.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.80 and dropped to $16.82 before settling in for the closing price of $16.86. Price fluctuations for MOD have ranged from $7.67 to $17.52 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 139.50% at the time writing. With a float of $50.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.20 million.

In an organization with 11100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.03, operating margin of +4.83, and the pretax margin is +4.95.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Modine Manufacturing Company is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 261,746. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,700 shares at a rate of $15.67, taking the stock ownership to the 75,515 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s VP, Human Resources sold 941 for $11.59, making the entire transaction worth $10,906. This insider now owns 73,350 shares in total.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.5) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.15 while generating a return on equity of 21.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.90% during the next five years compared to 40.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.43 million. That was better than the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Modine Manufacturing Company’s (MOD) raw stochastic average was set at 99.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.51. However, in the short run, Modine Manufacturing Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.11. Second resistance stands at $18.44. The third major resistance level sits at $19.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.48. The third support level lies at $16.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) Key Stats

There are currently 52,100K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 876.95 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,050 M according to its annual income of 85,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 541,000 K and its income totaled 14,300 K.