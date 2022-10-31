MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.57 million

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $1.05, up 5.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $1.01 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. Over the past 52 weeks, ML has traded in a range of $0.78-$6.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -135.50%. With a float of $179.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 556 employees.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of MoneyLion Inc. is 12.20%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 196,747. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company sold 135,828 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 3,378,651 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s CEO, President and Director bought 32,942 for $1.49, making the entire transaction worth $49,008. This insider now owns 18,772,285 shares in total.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

Looking closely at MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) raw stochastic average was set at 16.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2315, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8084. However, in the short run, MoneyLion Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1633. Second resistance stands at $1.2267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9467. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8833.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 252.51 million has total of 242,758K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 171,110 K in contrast with the sum of -177,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 87,340 K and last quarter income was -23,070 K.