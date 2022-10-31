MPWR (Monolithic Power Systems Inc.) climbed 5.26 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) stock priced at $325.27, up 5.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $348.71 and dropped to $320.0103 before settling in for the closing price of $329.48. MPWR’s price has ranged from $301.69 to $580.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.50%. With a float of $45.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.67 million.

The firm has a total of 2773 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.75, operating margin of +22.24, and the pretax margin is +22.54.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 1,604,043. In this transaction Pres. of MPS Asia Operations of this company sold 4,305 shares at a rate of $372.60, taking the stock ownership to the 275,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s CFO sold 905 for $372.60, making the entire transaction worth $337,203. This insider now owns 125,921 shares in total.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +20.04 while generating a return on equity of 21.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.10, a number that is poised to hit 3.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Monolithic Power Systems Inc., MPWR], we can find that recorded value of 1.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 20.07.

During the past 100 days, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s (MPWR) raw stochastic average was set at 18.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $395.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $424.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $357.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $367.21. The third major resistance level sits at $385.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $328.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $309.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $299.60.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.42 billion, the company has a total of 46,789K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,208 M while annual income is 242,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 461,000 K while its latest quarter income was 114,680 K.