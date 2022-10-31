Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.36%

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.66, soaring 4.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.78 and dropped to $2.57 before settling in for the closing price of $2.63. Within the past 52 weeks, KIND’s price has moved between $2.43 and $18.59.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -6.30%. With a float of $152.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $385.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 602 employees.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 2,534,368. In this transaction Member of 10% owner group of this company bought 765,000 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 10,917,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director bought 765,000 for $3.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,534,368. This insider now owns 10,917,514 shares in total.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 21.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) raw stochastic average was set at 20.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.83 in the near term. At $2.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.49. The third support level lies at $2.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.00 billion based on 386,031K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 192,200 K and income totals -95,330 K. The company made 54,540 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -36,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.