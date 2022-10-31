NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) posted a -11.73% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

October 28, 2022, NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) trading session started at the price of $0.2303, that was -2.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.245 and dropped to $0.2222 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. A 52-week range for NXTP has been $0.17 – $2.33.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 82.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 64.10%. With a float of $89.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.55 million.

The firm has a total of 250 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NextPlay Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NextPlay Technologies Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NextPlay Technologies Inc., NXTP], we can find that recorded value of 0.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s (NXTP) raw stochastic average was set at 19.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 369.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 173.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2434, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3844. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2519. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2598. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2747. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2291, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2142. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2063.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Key Stats

There are 118,446K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.49 million. As of now, sales total 8,200 K while income totals -37,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 470 K while its last quarter net income were -4,460 K.