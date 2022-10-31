No matter how cynical the overall market is, Accenture plc (ACN) performance over the last week is recorded 6.76%

October 28, 2022, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) trading session started at the price of $279.06, that was 3.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $288.22 and dropped to $279.06 before settling in for the closing price of $278.84. A 52-week range for ACN has been $242.95 – $417.37.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 11.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.00%. With a float of $663.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $664.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 721000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.59, operating margin of +15.29, and the pretax margin is +15.36.

Accenture plc (ACN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Accenture plc stocks. The insider ownership of Accenture plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 152,240. In this transaction General Counsel/Corp Secretary of this company sold 556 shares at a rate of $273.81, taking the stock ownership to the 37,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 21, when Company’s Chair & CEO sold 8,600 for $266.93, making the entire transaction worth $2,295,571. This insider now owns 44,759 shares in total.

Accenture plc (ACN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.81) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +11.69 while generating a return on equity of 32.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.16% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Accenture plc (ACN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.71, a number that is poised to hit 2.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

Looking closely at Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.74.

During the past 100 days, Accenture plc’s (ACN) raw stochastic average was set at 56.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $276.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $301.45. However, in the short run, Accenture plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $290.98. Second resistance stands at $294.18. The third major resistance level sits at $300.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $281.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $275.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $272.66.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Key Stats

There are 630,581K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 185.37 billion. As of now, sales total 61,594 M while income totals 6,877 M. Its latest quarter income was 15,424 M while its last quarter net income were 1,665 M.