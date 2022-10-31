No matter how cynical the overall market is, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) performance over the last week is recorded -9.84%

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.64, soaring 8.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.755 and dropped to $1.54 before settling in for the closing price of $1.61. Within the past 52 weeks, APDN’s price has moved between $0.62 and $7.35.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.90%. With a float of $12.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.88 million.

The firm has a total of 78 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.24, operating margin of -136.16, and the pretax margin is -158.16.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is 1.38%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.33) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -158.25 while generating a return on equity of -169.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Applied DNA Sciences Inc., APDN], we can find that recorded value of 0.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s (APDN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 187.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 305.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2382, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1085. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8167. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8933. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0317. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6017, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4633. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3867.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.71 million based on 11,983K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,030 K and income totals -14,290 K. The company made 4,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.