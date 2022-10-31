No matter how cynical the overall market is ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) performance over the last week is recorded 11.48%

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $5.23, up 2.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.36 and dropped to $5.19 before settling in for the closing price of $5.23. Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has traded in a range of $4.38-$10.91.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -2.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.40%. With a float of $130.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.14 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 45.80%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) saw its 5-day average volume 5.18 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 26.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.40 in the near term. At $5.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.06.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 691.10 million has total of 132,140K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 80,790 K in contrast with the sum of 15,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 48,080 K and last quarter income was -58,590 K.