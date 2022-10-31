No matter how cynical the overall market is, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) performance over the last week is recorded -16.98%

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $3.31, down -6.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.345 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $3.35. Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has traded in a range of $3.30-$22.10.

While this was happening, with a float of $111.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 73 employees.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 61,394. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,250 shares at a rate of $3.78, taking the stock ownership to the 1,590,997 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Director sold 16,250 for $3.61, making the entire transaction worth $58,729. This insider now owns 1,607,247 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.3. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 44.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Looking closely at Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 1.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.38. However, in the short run, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.31. Second resistance stands at $3.50. The third major resistance level sits at $3.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.64.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 459.11 million has total of 137,043K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -3,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 980 K and last quarter income was -6,180 K.