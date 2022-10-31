No matter how cynical the overall market is First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) performance over the last week is recorded 9.03%

October 28, 2022, First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) trading session started at the price of $25.17, that was 3.57% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.88 and dropped to $25.02 before settling in for the closing price of $24.96. A 52-week range for FFBC has been $18.75 – $26.83.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 9.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 34.70%. With a float of $92.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2010 workers is very important to gauge.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward First Financial Bancorp. stocks. The insider ownership of First Financial Bancorp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 1,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 45 shares at a rate of $22.06, taking the stock ownership to the 2,940 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 3,500 for $20.13, making the entire transaction worth $70,455. This insider now owns 80,796 shares in total.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.5) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +31.37 while generating a return on equity of 9.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

The latest stats from [First Financial Bancorp., FFBC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.39 million was superior to 0.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, First Financial Bancorp.’s (FFBC) raw stochastic average was set at 99.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.44. The third major resistance level sits at $27.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.43.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) Key Stats

There are 94,874K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.37 billion. As of now, sales total 654,720 K while income totals 205,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 197,650 K while its last quarter net income were 55,710 K.