No matter how cynical the overall market is, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) performance over the last week is recorded -13.92%

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) stock priced at $4.75, up 9.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.37 and dropped to $4.725 before settling in for the closing price of $4.87. MLCO’s price has ranged from $4.06 to $12.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -14.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.80%. With a float of $438.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $473.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17878 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.81, operating margin of -26.97, and the pretax margin is -47.39.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is 33.50%, while institutional ownership is 41.60%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -40.34 while generating a return on equity of -120.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Looking closely at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO), its last 5-days average volume was 7.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s (MLCO) raw stochastic average was set at 17.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.81. However, in the short run, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.55. Second resistance stands at $5.78. The third major resistance level sits at $6.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.26.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.22 billion, the company has a total of 456,684K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,012 M while annual income is -811,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 296,110 K while its latest quarter income was -251,460 K.