No matter how cynical the overall market is Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) performance over the last week is recorded 9.00%

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) stock priced at $16.71, up 3.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.19 and dropped to $16.71 before settling in for the closing price of $16.51. TDS’s price has ranged from $13.54 to $21.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 0.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -48.70%. With a float of $99.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.82, operating margin of +5.35, and the pretax margin is +4.15.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 78,819. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,300 shares at a rate of $18.33, taking the stock ownership to the 15,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Senior VP – Technology sold 12,702 for $19.59, making the entire transaction worth $248,832. This insider now owns 11,315 shares in total.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.93 while generating a return on equity of 2.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 188.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.97 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s (TDS) raw stochastic average was set at 91.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.27 in the near term. At $17.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.31.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.88 billion, the company has a total of 114,587K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,329 M while annual income is 156,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,349 M while its latest quarter income was 35,000 K.