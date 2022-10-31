No matter how cynical the overall market is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) performance over the last week is recorded -2.16%

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) stock priced at $23.00, down -0.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.12 and dropped to $22.335 before settling in for the closing price of $23.29. ZIM’s price has ranged from $22.53 to $91.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 766.20%. With a float of $79.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4427 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.33, operating margin of +54.02, and the pretax margin is +52.71.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is 33.42%, while institutional ownership is 44.20%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $14.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +43.25 while generating a return on equity of 190.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 766.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 51.56, a number that is poised to hit 9.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

The latest stats from [ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., ZIM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.41 million was inferior to 4.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.63. The third major resistance level sits at $24.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.78.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.80 billion, the company has a total of 119,947K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,729 M while annual income is 4,640 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,429 M while its latest quarter income was 1,333 M.