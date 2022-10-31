No matter how cynical the overall market is, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) performance over the last week is recorded 3.99%

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $81.735, up 1.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.245 and dropped to $81.32 before settling in for the closing price of $82.61. Over the past 52 weeks, ZM has traded in a range of $70.43-$291.31.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 132.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.60%. With a float of $220.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.55 million.

The firm has a total of 8044 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.28, operating margin of +27.57, and the pretax margin is +26.87.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Zoom Video Communications Inc. is 12.31%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 08, was worth 169,955. In this transaction Pres. of Engineering & Product of this company sold 2,374 shares at a rate of $71.59, taking the stock ownership to the 15,869 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 2,404 for $109.14, making the entire transaction worth $262,384. This insider now owns 70,531 shares in total.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.87) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +33.54 while generating a return on equity of 28.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.34% during the next five years compared to 141.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s (ZM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Zoom Video Communications Inc., ZM], we can find that recorded value of 2.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.31.

During the past 100 days, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s (ZM) raw stochastic average was set at 25.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $85.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $86.18. The third major resistance level sits at $88.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $79.35.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.59 billion has total of 297,645K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,100 M in contrast with the sum of 1,376 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,099 M and last quarter income was 45,750 K.