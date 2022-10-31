Now that Alcoa Corporation’s volume has hit 6.56 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On October 28, 2022, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) opened at $40.78, lower -4.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.785 and dropped to $38.46 before settling in for the closing price of $41.41. Price fluctuations for AA have ranged from $33.55 to $98.09 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 5.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 347.00% at the time writing. With a float of $175.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.00 million.

In an organization with 12200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.08, operating margin of +19.01, and the pretax margin is +9.64.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aluminum industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alcoa Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 2,133,761. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 28,326 shares at a rate of $75.33, taking the stock ownership to the 54,730 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18, when Company’s EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer sold 1,317 for $78.19, making the entire transaction worth $102,970. This insider now owns 33,484 shares in total.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.31) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +3.45 while generating a return on equity of 10.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 347.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alcoa Corporation (AA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.83 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.75.

During the past 100 days, Alcoa Corporation’s (AA) raw stochastic average was set at 18.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.11. However, in the short run, Alcoa Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.70. Second resistance stands at $41.90. The third major resistance level sits at $43.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.05.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Key Stats

There are currently 179,925K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,152 M according to its annual income of 429,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,851 M and its income totaled -746,000 K.