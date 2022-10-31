Now that Cohu Inc.’s volume has hit 0.95 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $30.75, soaring 14.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.24 and dropped to $29.6349 before settling in for the closing price of $29.52. Within the past 52 weeks, COHU’s price has moved between $24.06 and $39.86.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 25.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -15.00%. With a float of $47.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.48 million.

In an organization with 3240 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.56, operating margin of +14.93, and the pretax margin is +21.68.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cohu Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 93.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 186,000. In this transaction VP Corp Dev, GC & Sec of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $31.00, taking the stock ownership to the 56,099 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s VP Corp Dev, GC & Sec sold 10,000 for $30.11, making the entire transaction worth $301,100. This insider now owns 62,099 shares in total.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.71) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +18.86 while generating a return on equity of 23.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) Trading Performance Indicators

Cohu Inc. (COHU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cohu Inc. (COHU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, Cohu Inc.’s (COHU) raw stochastic average was set at 94.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.72. However, in the short run, Cohu Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.39. Second resistance stands at $37.12. The third major resistance level sits at $39.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.18.

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.42 billion based on 48,227K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 887,210 K and income totals 167,330 K. The company made 217,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 28,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.