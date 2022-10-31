Now that Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 11.91 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) stock priced at $0.088, down -7.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0915 and dropped to $0.084 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. COSM’s price has ranged from $0.07 to $4.55 over the past 52 weeks.
It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 52.80%. With a float of $6.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.54 million.
The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 95 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.
Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Updates
As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 73.40%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 1,500,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 12,500,000 shares at a rate of $0.12, taking the stock ownership to the 19,334,168 shares.
Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions
This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.
Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators
Here are Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.89
Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)
The latest stats from [Cosmos Holdings Inc., COSM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 37.4 million was superior to 2.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.
During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 311.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 170.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2479, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2740. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.0910. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.0950. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0985. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0835, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0800. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0760.
Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats
With a market capitalization of 2.50 million, the company has a total of 26,365K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,240 K while annual income is -7,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,210 K while its latest quarter income was -1,240 K.