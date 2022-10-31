Now that Eqonex Limited’s volume has hit 0.81 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) stock priced at $0.5719, down -16.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.60 and dropped to $0.4701 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. EQOS’s price has ranged from $0.25 to $7.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 62.70%. With a float of $34.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.96 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 195 workers is very important to gauge.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Eqonex Limited is 34.83%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Eqonex Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84

Technical Analysis of Eqonex Limited (EQOS)

The latest stats from [Eqonex Limited, EQOS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.18 million was superior to 0.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Eqonex Limited’s (EQOS) raw stochastic average was set at 29.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 261.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 138.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4399, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1661. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5686. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6493. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6985. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4387, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3895. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3088.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.92 million, the company has a total of 46,442K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,290 K while annual income is -75,000 K.