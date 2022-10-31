Now that uniQure N.V.’s volume has hit 0.58 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $18.16, up 5.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.06 and dropped to $17.85 before settling in for the closing price of $18.12. Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has traded in a range of $12.52-$36.55.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 83.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 350.30%. With a float of $43.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 463 employees.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of uniQure N.V. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 43,007. In this transaction Executive VP, Operations of this company sold 2,306 shares at a rate of $18.65, taking the stock ownership to the 92,890 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Executive VP, Operations sold 27,358 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $683,954. This insider now owns 95,196 shares in total.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.93) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 350.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at uniQure N.V.’s (QURE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.46, a number that is poised to hit -1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of uniQure N.V. (QURE)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.46 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, uniQure N.V.’s (QURE) raw stochastic average was set at 47.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.45 in the near term. At $19.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.03.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 846.71 million has total of 46,729K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 524,000 K in contrast with the sum of 329,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 500 K and last quarter income was -39,060 K.