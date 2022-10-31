Now that World Fuel Services Corporation’s volume has hit 0.75 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

October 28, 2022, World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) trading session started at the price of $25.33, that was -10.22% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.62 and dropped to $22.29 before settling in for the closing price of $27.19. A 52-week range for INT has been $19.29 – $32.17.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 3.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -32.00%. With a float of $59.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.20 million.

In an organization with 4414 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.21, operating margin of -0.58, and the pretax margin is +0.32.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward World Fuel Services Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of World Fuel Services Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.29) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +0.24 while generating a return on equity of 3.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -8.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.35 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, World Fuel Services Corporation’s (INT) raw stochastic average was set at 54.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.61. However, in the short run, World Fuel Services Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.92. Second resistance stands at $27.44. The third major resistance level sits at $29.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.26.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) Key Stats

There are 61,917K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.68 billion. As of now, sales total 31,337 M while income totals 73,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 17,122 M while its last quarter net income were 24,400 K.