PACCAR Inc (PCAR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 7,159 M

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $94.53, soaring 2.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.51 and dropped to $94.12 before settling in for the closing price of $94.13. Within the past 52 weeks, PCAR’s price has moved between $77.00 and $97.56.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 42.20%. With a float of $341.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $348.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.87, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +10.10.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PACCAR Inc is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 66.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 183,000. In this transaction VICE PRESIDENT of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $91.50, taking the stock ownership to the 2,119 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s PRESIDENT & CFO sold 14,327 for $95.62, making the entire transaction worth $1,369,941. This insider now owns 51,276 shares in total.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.82) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 16.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.70% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Trading Performance Indicators

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.46, a number that is poised to hit 2.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.60.

During the past 100 days, PACCAR Inc’s (PCAR) raw stochastic average was set at 98.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $97.17 in the near term. At $98.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $99.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $92.39.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.74 billion based on 347,683K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,522 M and income totals 1,852 M. The company made 7,159 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 720,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.