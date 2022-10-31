Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On October 28, 2022, Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) opened at $1.35, lower -4.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.43 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. Price fluctuations for PRDS have ranged from $1.19 to $17.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -196.20% at the time writing. With a float of $52.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 30 workers is very important to gauge.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pardes Biosciences Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by -$0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -196.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 20.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS)

The latest stats from [Pardes Biosciences Inc., PRDS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.29 million was superior to 0.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s (PRDS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2870, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4800. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1167. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9933.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Key Stats

There are currently 62,379K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 81.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -38,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -27,637 K.