Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is 0.33% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $116.24, up 3.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $120.51 and dropped to $116.11 before settling in for the closing price of $115.76. Over the past 52 weeks, PAYX has traded in a range of $105.66-$141.92.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 7.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.60%. With a float of $321.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $360.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16000 employees.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Paychex Inc. is 10.70%, while institutional ownership is 73.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 33,096. In this transaction Sr. Vice President, CFO of this company sold 298 shares at a rate of $111.06, taking the stock ownership to the 79,275 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 20, when Company’s Sr. VP of Sales sold 215 for $111.06, making the entire transaction worth $23,878. This insider now owns 74,462 shares in total.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.79) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.31% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Paychex Inc.’s (PAYX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 98.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.22.

During the past 100 days, Paychex Inc.’s (PAYX) raw stochastic average was set at 41.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $119.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $122.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $121.50 in the near term. At $123.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $125.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $117.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $114.40. The third support level lies at $112.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 41.72 billion has total of 360,401K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,612 M in contrast with the sum of 1,393 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,206 M and last quarter income was 379,200 K.