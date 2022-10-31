Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) average volume reaches $21.48M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock priced at $15.97, up 0.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.13 and dropped to $15.32 before settling in for the closing price of $16.07. PLUG’s price has ranged from $12.70 to $46.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 42.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.00%. With a float of $518.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $578.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2449 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -30.72, operating margin of -79.41, and the pretax margin is -94.79.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Plug Power Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 55.20%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -91.56 while generating a return on equity of -15.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Plug Power Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Looking closely at Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), its last 5-days average volume was 17.93 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 21.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG) raw stochastic average was set at 12.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.99. However, in the short run, Plug Power Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.37. Second resistance stands at $16.66. The third major resistance level sits at $17.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.75.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.30 billion, the company has a total of 578,696K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 502,340 K while annual income is -459,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 151,270 K while its latest quarter income was -173,300 K.