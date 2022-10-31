Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 127,220 K

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.11, soaring 6.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.41 and dropped to $20.65 before settling in for the closing price of $20.95. Within the past 52 weeks, PFS’s price has moved between $19.18 and $26.20.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 5.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.50%. With a float of $70.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1119 employees.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Provident Financial Services Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 10,813. In this transaction EVP & Chief Wealth Mgmt Off of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $21.63, taking the stock ownership to the 500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s EVP & Chief Wealth Mgmt Off bought 1,400 for $21.62, making the entire transaction worth $30,272. This insider now owns 39,683 shares in total.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.46) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +34.36 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 9.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS)

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Provident Financial Services Inc.’s (PFS) raw stochastic average was set at 50.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.99 in the near term. At $23.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.47.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.58 billion based on 75,443K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 489,150 K and income totals 167,920 K. The company made 127,220 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 39,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.