Recent developments with Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.40 cents.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $7.59, up 8.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.035 and dropped to $7.51 before settling in for the closing price of $7.36. Over the past 52 weeks, CFFN has traded in a range of $7.19-$12.31.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -3.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.00%. With a float of $128.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 721 workers is very important to gauge.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 8,723. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company bought 1,100 shares at a rate of $7.93, taking the stock ownership to the 18,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 8,000 for $7.59, making the entire transaction worth $60,720. This insider now owns 144,138 shares in total.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.01 while generating a return on equity of 6.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s (CFFN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)

The latest stats from [Capitol Federal Financial Inc., CFFN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.14 million was superior to 0.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s (CFFN) raw stochastic average was set at 27.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.37. The third major resistance level sits at $8.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.32. The third support level lies at $7.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.02 billion has total of 138,859K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 286,270 K in contrast with the sum of 76,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 75,530 K and last quarter income was 21,150 K.