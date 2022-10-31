Recent developments with Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.33 cents.

October 28, 2022, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) trading session started at the price of $0.81, that was 7.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.884 and dropped to $0.80 before settling in for the closing price of $0.81. A 52-week range for CGEN has been $0.51 – $7.48.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 53.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.90%. With a float of $81.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 73 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.98, operating margin of -584.57, and the pretax margin is -570.05.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Compugen Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Compugen Ltd. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -570.05 while generating a return on equity of -30.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Compugen Ltd.’s (CGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9251, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0749. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9060 in the near term. At $0.9370, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8220, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7690. The third support level lies at $0.7380 if the price breaches the second support level.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Key Stats

There are 86,625K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 70.30 million. As of now, sales total 6,000 K while income totals -34,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -9,144 K.