Recent developments with Hologic Inc. (HOLX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.01 cents.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $66.14, soaring 1.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.345 and dropped to $65.51 before settling in for the closing price of $66.18. Within the past 52 weeks, HOLX’s price has moved between $59.78 and $80.49.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 14.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 71.00%. With a float of $247.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $250.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6705 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.64, operating margin of +44.08, and the pretax margin is +41.92.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hologic Inc. is 0.72%, while institutional ownership is 98.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 512,168. In this transaction Group President, International of this company sold 6,500 shares at a rate of $78.80, taking the stock ownership to the 64,191 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 3,844 for $78.75, making the entire transaction worth $302,730. This insider now owns 13,532 shares in total.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.71) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +33.23 while generating a return on equity of 54.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.70% during the next five years compared to 44.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, Hologic Inc.’s (HOLX) raw stochastic average was set at 42.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $67.68 in the near term. At $68.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $69.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.76. The third support level lies at $64.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.52 billion based on 249,653K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,632 M and income totals 1,872 M. The company made 1,003 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 228,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.